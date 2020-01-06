(@imziishan)

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Monday that the death of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike marked the end of America's influence in the Middle East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Monday that the death of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike marked the end of America's influence in the middle East.

"End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun," he tweeted above a post that showed vast crowds of mourners who gathered in Tehran for the funeral of the slain general.

"Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life... And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation & its people?" Zarif tweeted, directly addressing the US leader.

US President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed the chief of the elite Quds Force on Friday, triggering an outpouring of grief and threats of revenge in Iran and the wider region.