WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Tehran is calling on lifting the US sanctions against Iran as they undermine the country's efforts to cope with Coronavirus, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

"As such it is imperative that the Government of the United States immediately halt its campaign of economic terrorism against the Iranian people and lift all sanctions it has illegally imposed on my country in contravention of UNSCR 2231," Zarif said. "To this end, it is imperative that the United Nations and its Member-States join the Iranian people in demanding that the Government of the United States abandon its malign and fruitless approach against Iran.

"

Zarif stressed that US economic maximum pressure campaign is directly undermining Tehran's efforts to fight the the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The top diplomat explained that in particular the US secondary sanctions have significantly complicated Iran's export of oil and manufactured items thus targeting both public and private sectors.

The total number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iran has risen to over 10,000, while the death toll has reached 429 people, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Vahabzadeh said that the total number of those infected was 9,000, while 354 people died in the country.