UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif Describes Soleimani's Killing By US To UN Chief As Terrorist Act

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Iran's Zarif Describes Soleimani's Killing by US to UN Chief as Terrorist Act

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday held phone talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during which he had described the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq by the United States as an act of terrorism.

Zarif also reiterated what he said in the immediate aftermath of the attack, namely that the US is to bear full responsibility for the consequences of its airstrikes in Baghdad that killed Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Iraq Baghdad United States Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

41 minutes ago

Senate to meet on Monday

41 minutes ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

28 minutes ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

29 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

29 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.