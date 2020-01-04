TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday held phone talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during which he had described the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq by the United States as an act of terrorism.

Zarif also reiterated what he said in the immediate aftermath of the attack, namely that the US is to bear full responsibility for the consequences of its airstrikes in Baghdad that killed Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force.