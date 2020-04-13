UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Discusses Afghan Peace Process With Turkish, Qatari Top Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

Iran's Zarif Discusses Afghan Peace Process With Turkish, Qatari Top Diplomats

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif held separate phone talks on Monday with his Qatari and Turkish counterparts to discuss peace process in Afghanistan and the joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif held separate phone talks on Monday with his Qatari and Turkish counterparts to discuss peace process in Afghanistan and the joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Zarif had exchanged views on the political crisis in Afghanistan with Qatar's Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"The latest situation of COVID-19 outbreak in the region and the world as well as the collective ways to cope with it" were some of the issues brought up in the phone calls.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban hit a roadblock last week after the warring parties failed to finalize the terms of a prisoner swap, agreed by the militants with the United States in February. Taliban delegates met with US negotiators in Doha last Friday and agreed to free 20 Afghan administration officials.

