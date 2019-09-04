(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Tuesday UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, with the parties having discussed creation of the Syrian constitutional committee, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"During this meeting the parties considered the political developments as well as efforts of the United Nations and Astana process guarantor state [Russia, Iran and Turkey] on forming and launching the Syrian constitutional commission," the ministry said in a statement.

Zarif stressed that the United States was exerting pressure on the Syrian reconciliation process to hamper committee's launch.

On August 29, Pedersen told the UN Security Council that the Syrian constitutional committee was almost finalized and expressed a hope that the work on its launch would be announced until the end of September.

The initial agreement to form a constitutional committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The panel will be tasked with drafting reforms to Syria's constitution.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have been facilitating establishing the constitutional committee while the United Nations has been helping draft the list of its members.