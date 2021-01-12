UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif Discusses Detention Of South Korean Tanker With Seoul Delegation - Tehran

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Iran's Zarif Discusses Detention of South Korean Tanker With Seoul Delegation - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has discussed the recent detention of a South Korean tanker in the Persian Gulf at a meeting with South Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong Kun, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The South Korean delegation led by Choi Jong Kun arrived in Tehran on Sunday. They have already discussed the tanker's detention with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, who said the vessel was detained due to polluting the Iranian territorial waters.

"South Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong Kun called for speeding up the release of the tanker. Zarif stressed that the South Korean vessel was detained due to polluting the waters of the Persian Gulf and that the issue was of strictly technical nature and would be reviewed within the legal framework," the ministry said in a press release.

Zarif also said that the Iranian government was limited in its ability to interfere with the legal proceedings, according to the press release.

Another issue that the diplomats discussed was the freeze of $7 billion worth of Iranian assets in South Korean banks, as stated in the press release. Choi Jong Kun was quoted as promising on behalf of Seoul to make every effort to restore Tehran's access to the funds.

South Korean tanker Hankuk Chemi was detained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Persian Gulf on January 4. The Iranian government said the detention of tankers with record of water pollution was a regular practice.

Related Topics

Water Tehran Seoul South Korea North Korea January Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

41 minutes ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

2 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

2 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

48 minutes ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.