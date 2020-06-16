Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed on Tuesday, at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the country's solidarity with Russia regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and sympathies for all those who have lost their close people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed on Tuesday, at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the country's solidarity with Russia regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and sympathies for all those who have lost their close people.

"I want to express our sympathy with the people of Russia, as you have with us about the number of [COVID-19] casualties.

Fortunately, the number of casualties both in Russia and in Iran has been relatively lower than in other places. But still lots of life [was lost], reflection of individuals and families, so our sympathies and our solidarity [are] with all those who have lost their loved ones here in Russia," Zarif said.

According to the data of the Johns Hopkins University, Iran ranks 10th globally in terms of COVID-19 deaths, with 8,950 fatalities recorded since the beginning of the outbreak. Russia ranks 13th with 7,274 fatalities.