Iran's Zarif Flies To China On Tuesday For Talks With Wang Yi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will travel to China on Tuesday, his second stop after visiting Russia on the final day of trilateral naval drills featuring the three nations.

The trio trained in the Persian Gulf region where the United States is building an anti-Iranian maritime coalition to secure crucial waterways. Zarif said Iran and its allies were also up to the task.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf will be on the agenda when the top Iranian diplomat holds talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the third such meeting in less than a year.

The two top diplomats have maintained close contact in an effort to salvage a nuclear deal they signed in 2015 alongside five other power.

It is feared to be unraveling since the US pulled out last year.

Zarif made a case for rescuing the deal, which limits his country's nuclear research in return for sanctions easing, when he turned up unannounced at the G7 summit in Paris in August.

He flew to Beijing the next day to thrash out the results of that surprise meeting together with Wang, who reiterated China's support for all efforts that would help retain the pact.

The flurry of diplomacy will continue into New Year's Eve. The duo is expected to discuss matters of mutual interest, bilateral relationship and international issues, such as the war in Syria.

