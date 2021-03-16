MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for using the Iran nuclear scare to bump up the UK nuclear arms stockpile.

Johnson said in parliament that the limit on the warheads the UK can stockpile would go from 180 to 260. He explained that he was very concerned about Iran building a "viable nuclear weapon.

"

Zarif accused the premier of "utter hypocrisy," adding that "unlike the UK and allies, Iran believes nukes and all WMDs are barbaric & must be eradicated."

The UK's move puts an end to its gradual disarmament. The British government maintains an arsenal of some 215 warheads, including 120 strategic warheads deployed on its Vanguard-class submarines, according to the US-based Arms Control Association. It planned to reach a limit of 180 nuclear weapons by the mid-2020s.