TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday held talks with the Lebanese authorities in Beirut over the potential for cooperation in rebuilding efforts following the massive blast at the port of the Lebanese capital.

Zarif, who arrived in Beirut on Thursday, said that the Lebanese people should decide their own future, following the resignation of the country's government on August 10, six days after the blast that killed more than 170 people.

"I discussed the possibilities for Iran in the reconstruction of Lebanon, as well as cooperation in the spheres of electricity and energy. The Iranian private sector, within its capabilities, is ready to offer assistance to Lebanon," Zarif, whose comments were broadcast by Iranian television channels, said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has already stated that Tehran stands ready to provide all possible assistance to Lebanon following the blast.

A massive explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4 caused severe destruction and left thousands injured. The blast, which has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, has caused an estimated $15 billion in damage, President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday.

Multiple governments have scrambled to offer assistance following the blast and planes carrying humanitarian and medical relief from 13 countries have arrived in the Lebanese capital over the past 24 hours, according to an army report seen by Sputnik.