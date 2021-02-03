TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday held talks with the high-ranking Iranian officials in Tehran, including the country's top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on the latest developments in the middle East and the US military presence in the region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments concerning bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, the ministry said in a statement. During the meeting, Zarif said that the best response to the US assassination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) top commander, Qasem Soleimani, would be to put an end to US presence in the region. In addition, Hussein discussed with the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.

"The main element of the crisis and instability in the region is the sinister presence of foreign forces, especially the American ones. The rapid implementation of the Iraqi Council of Representatives' decision to remove foreign troops from Iraq is a good precondition for their withdrawal from the entire region," Shamkhani said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Before his assassination, Soleimani was the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force. On January 3, 2020, he was killed in a drone attack by US troops near the airport of Baghdad, on the order of former US President Donald Trump. Washington held him responsible for an attack on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital several days before that.

In response to the US operation, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution ending foreign military presence in the country. After that, the US-led international coalition handed over to the Iraqi military a number of facilities where the US servicemen were previously deployed, including air bases and the headquarters of the coalition's military advisers.

On January 15, Washington said that the Pentagon fully carried out Trump's order to draw down troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, and now has just 2,500 soldiers stationed in each country. Along with that, media reported that the count of troops may be revised with a new administration taking charge in the White House.