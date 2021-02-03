UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif, Iraqi Top Diplomat Discuss Mideast Developments, US Presence In Region

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Iran's Zarif, Iraqi Top Diplomat Discuss Mideast Developments, US Presence in Region

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday held talks with the high-ranking Iranian officials in Tehran, including the country's top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on the latest developments in the middle East and the US military presence in the region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments concerning bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, the ministry said in a statement. During the meeting, Zarif said that the best response to the US assassination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) top commander, Qasem Soleimani, would be to put an end to US presence in the region. In addition, Hussein discussed with the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.

"The main element of the crisis and instability in the region is the sinister presence of foreign forces, especially the American ones. The rapid implementation of the Iraqi Council of Representatives' decision to remove foreign troops from Iraq is a good precondition for their withdrawal from the entire region," Shamkhani said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Before his assassination, Soleimani was the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force. On January 3, 2020, he was killed in a drone attack by US troops near the airport of Baghdad, on the order of former US President Donald Trump. Washington held him responsible for an attack on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital several days before that.

In response to the US operation, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution ending foreign military presence in the country. After that, the US-led international coalition handed over to the Iraqi military a number of facilities where the US servicemen were previously deployed, including air bases and the headquarters of the coalition's military advisers.

On January 15, Washington said that the Pentagon fully carried out Trump's order to draw down troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, and now has just 2,500 soldiers stationed in each country. Along with that, media reported that the count of troops may be revised with a new administration taking charge in the White House.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Afghanistan Resolution Iran Washington Parliament Pentagon White House Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad Middle East January May 2020 Media From Best Top Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

7 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

7 minutes ago

PTCL supports Islamabad Traffic Police frontline o ..

12 minutes ago

National Freelance Training Program Opens Admissio ..

14 minutes ago

127,074 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

33 minutes ago

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.