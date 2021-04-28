UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif, Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Discuss Baghdad Mediation Between Tehran, Riyadh - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:36 PM

Iran's Zarif, Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Discuss Baghdad Mediation Between Tehran, Riyadh - Source

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Baghdad's mediation between Tehran and Riyadh, an Iraqi political source told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that Iraq is seeking to broker a dialogue between the two regional powers

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Baghdad's mediation between Tehran and Riyadh, an Iraqi political source told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that Iraq is seeking to broker a dialogue between the two regional powers.

The two met in the Iraqi capital on Monday, according to the source.

"Iran announced that it accepts Iraq as a mediator, and that the Iranian foreign minister discussed the issue with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi," the source added, without revealing further details.

According to the source, it was Iraq that initiated bringing the viewpoints of Saudi Arabia and Iran closer, and "now it has turned to playing a mediator role.

"

Last week, Tehran said that it appreciates Iraq's mediation to help mend relations between Iraq and the Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, as Tehran and Riyadh reportedly held talks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad earlier in April in an attempt to ease tensions.

Along with that, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an tv interview broadcast by Al Arabiya that the Kingdom aspires to have good relations with Iran, but there is a problem with Tehran's "negative behavior," when it concerns the latter's nuclear program and support for "outlaw militias."

The crown prince highlighted that the kingdom is working with regional and world partners to find a solution to its issues with Iran.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Iran Nuclear Iraq Riyadh Saudi Tehran Baghdad Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman April TV

Recent Stories

7 illegal transport stands sealed in Hyderabad

53 seconds ago

Registration opens for crop insurance to cover far ..

54 seconds ago

DC visits Ramazan bazaar, reviews prices

56 seconds ago

Soros-Funded Outlet Taking UK Cabinet to Court Ove ..

57 seconds ago

China Still on Hook for Trade Commitments Made Dur ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Expects Start of Deliveries of Sputnik V in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.