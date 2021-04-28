(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Baghdad's mediation between Tehran and Riyadh, an Iraqi political source told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that Iraq is seeking to broker a dialogue between the two regional powers

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Baghdad's mediation between Tehran and Riyadh, an Iraqi political source told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that Iraq is seeking to broker a dialogue between the two regional powers.

The two met in the Iraqi capital on Monday, according to the source.

"Iran announced that it accepts Iraq as a mediator, and that the Iranian foreign minister discussed the issue with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi," the source added, without revealing further details.

According to the source, it was Iraq that initiated bringing the viewpoints of Saudi Arabia and Iran closer, and "now it has turned to playing a mediator role.

"

Last week, Tehran said that it appreciates Iraq's mediation to help mend relations between Iraq and the Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, as Tehran and Riyadh reportedly held talks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad earlier in April in an attempt to ease tensions.

Along with that, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an tv interview broadcast by Al Arabiya that the Kingdom aspires to have good relations with Iran, but there is a problem with Tehran's "negative behavior," when it concerns the latter's nuclear program and support for "outlaw militias."

The crown prince highlighted that the kingdom is working with regional and world partners to find a solution to its issues with Iran.