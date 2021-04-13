UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif: Israel Made 'very Bad Gamble' At Nuclear Plant

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:53 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday that Israel made a "very bad gamble" if it believed its alleged sabotage at the Natanz nuclear plant would stop efforts to lift US sanctions.

"If they thought that they can stop Iran from following up on lifting sanctions from the Iranian people, then they made a very bad gamble," Mohammad Javad Zarif told a joint press conference with his visiting Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

