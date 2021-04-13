Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday that Israel made a "very bad gamble" if it believed its alleged sabotage at the Natanz nuclear plant would stop efforts to lift US sanctions

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday that Israel made a "very bad gamble" if it believed its alleged sabotage at the Natanz nuclear plant would stop efforts to lift US sanctions.

"If they thought that they can stop Iran from following up on lifting sanctions from the Iranian people, then they made a very bad gamble," Mohammad Javad Zarif told a joint press conference with his visiting Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.