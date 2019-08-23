UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Praises Macron Nuclear Crisis Suggestions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:48 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday that suggestions by French President Emmanuel Macron about defusing the crisis over Iran's nuclear drive went in the right direction, but more work needed to be done

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday that suggestions by French President Emmanuel Macron about defusing the crisis over Iran's nuclear drive went in the right direction, but more work needed to be done.

"President Macron made some suggestions last week to President (Hassan) Rouhani and we believe they are moving in the right direction, although we are not definitely there yet," Zarif told Agence France-Presse (AFP) in an interview after meeting Macron for rare talks in Paris.

The talks came one day before Macron begins hosting world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, for the three-day Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, with the Iranian nuclear programme set to be a central issue.

