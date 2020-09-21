UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Says 'Book Not Closed' On Avenging Soleimani Assassination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Iran's Zarif Says 'Book Not Closed' on Avenging Soleimani Assassination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a virtual think tank event on Monday said Tehran has not closed the book on the possibility of retaliating for the US assassination of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Over the weekend, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said that Tehran is committed to enacting revenge against those responsible for the death of Soleimani. Hossein's comments were prompted by a Politico report that claimed Tehran has been plotting an assassination attempt on the US ambassador in South Africa as part of plans to avenge the general's killing.

"I am not in the business of making threats, but the book is not closed," Zarif said during a Council on Foreign Relations virtual event when asked about Iran retaliating over Soleimani's assassination.

Zarif added that the Iranian general was a hero to many in the region because of his role in combating extremists, most notably the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia), and many still want answers for his death.

On January 3, a US President Donald Trump-ordered airstrike killed Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran, and several other members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on the outskirts of Baghdad. The assassination prompted Tehran to launch missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.

