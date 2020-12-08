UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Says Discussed Bilateral Issues, Fight Against Terrorism With Syria's Mekdad

Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that he had discussed with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, the further development of bilateral relations in different fields, as well as the fight against terrorism, during their recent talks.

The ministers held negotiations on Monday as part of Mekdad's first visit to Tehran. Iran is the first country visited by Mekdad in the capacity of Syria's foreign minister after the death of his predecessor, Walid Muallem.

"Pleased to host my old friend Faisal Mekdad on his first foreign trip as Syrian FM.

On the agenda: Focus on furthering political, economic & cultural relations and forging ahead with the fight against terrorism. Emphasis on Iran's full support for the Astana Peace Process," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a meeting with the top Syrian diplomat that Tehran would stand by the Syrian government "until the final victory" over terrorism. According to the Iranian leader, the common goal of the two countries is to combat "the Zionist occupiers [of Golan Heights]" and terrorism.

