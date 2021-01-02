UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Says Israel Plotting Attacks Against US Targets To Start War

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 09:52 PM

Iran has intelligence data from Iraq showing that Israel is plotting provocations against the US targets as a pretext for a war against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Iran has intelligence data from Iraq showing that Israel is plotting provocations against the US targets as a pretext for a war against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday.

"New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans putting an outgoing [US President Donald] Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli. Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The CNN broadcaster reported on Thursday, that the US intelligence agencies have seen indications of Iran's "advanced planning" for attacks on American targets in Iraq, though certainty as to its intentions is lacking.

Tensions are high in the region ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike outside Baghdad last January 3.

Three officials have told CNN that Iran has been moving additional weaponry into Iraq, including short-range ballistic missiles.

A week ago, Trump issued a public warning to Iran by tweeting that he would hold it responsible "if one American is killed."

Relations between Tehran and Washington have considerably deteriorated during the four-year term of US President Donald Trump who will be replaced by President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

