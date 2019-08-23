(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday said suggestions by French President Emmanuel Macron about defusing the crisis over Iran 's nuclear drive went in the right direction but more work needed to be done.

"President Macron made some suggestions last week to President (Hassan) Rouhani and we believe they are moving in the right direction although we are not definitely there yet," Zarif told AFP in an interview after meeting Macron for rare talks in Paris.