Iran's Zarif Says Macron Nuclear Crisis Suggestions Go 'in Right Direction'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:40 PM

Iran's Zarif says Macron nuclear crisis suggestions go 'in right direction'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday said suggestions by French President Emmanuel Macron about defusing the crisis over Iran's nuclear drive went in the right direction but more work needed to be done

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday said suggestions by French President Emmanuel Macron about defusing the crisis over Iran's nuclear drive went in the right direction but more work needed to be done.

"President Macron made some suggestions last week to President (Hassan) Rouhani and we believe they are moving in the right direction although we are not definitely there yet," Zarif told AFP in an interview after meeting Macron for rare talks in Paris.

More Stories From World

