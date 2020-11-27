UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Says 'serious Indications Of Israeli Role' In Scientist Killing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:22 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has claimed there were "serious indications of (an) Israeli role" in the assassination of a nuclear scientist on Friday.

"Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today.

This cowardice -- with serious indications of Israeli role -- shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

He also called on the international community to "end their shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror."

