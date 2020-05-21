MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday defended Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei who has faced backlash over invoking the term "final solution" in his calls to fight the Israeli government, and explained that Khamenei actually advocated for allowing Palestinians to decide their fate though a referendum.

Earlier this week, Khamenei wrote on Twitter that Tehran would back "any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights the Zionist regime." As the supreme leader used the term "final solution" in his post ” usually associated with Nazi Germany's efforts to eliminate all Jews ” it triggered a strong backlash with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accusing Khamenei of advocating genocide. In response, Khamenei specified that elimination of the Israeli government did not mean the elimination of Jews.

"Disgusting that those whose civilization found a 'Final Solution' in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM. Why are US and West so afraid of democracy? Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes, or for your guilt," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Khamenei's post was also criticized by the European Union. Earlier on Thursday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell strongly condemned the call and noted that the security of the Jewish state was of paramount importance for the bloc. The top diplomat added that the call also poses a threat to international peace and security.

The statement by the Iranian supreme leader came just days before the annual Quds Day celebration that was launched by Iran in 1979 to show its solidarity with Palestine and to counter what Tehran sees as Israeli aggression. Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and this year's celebration is scheduled to take place on Friday.

The relations between Israel and Iran have long been tense. Tehran has been supporting militant movements, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine, that oppose Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has been seeking to undermine Iran's position in the region by, among other things, promoting sanctions against Tehran.