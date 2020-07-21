UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Says Tehran Has Strategic Ties With Russia, Continued Dialogue Necessary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said upon his arrival in Russia's Moscow on Tuesday that the continued dialogue with Russia and China is essential, considering the recent developments from the global perspective

"Taking into account the major developments on the international arena, the continued dialogue with Russia and friendly countries such as China is necessary," Zarif told Iran's tv.

The top Iranian diplomat also affirmed that Tehran has strategic relations with the Russian Federation.

Later on Tuesday, Zarif will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the country's officials in Moscow on the 2015 nuclear deal, bilateral relations and some regional issues.

The meeting comes days after the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, marked its fifth anniversary on July 14. This is Zarif's third official visit to Moscow over the past six months.

