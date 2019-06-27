UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif Says Trump's Threats Of War Against Tehran Illegal Under UN Charter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:30 AM

Iran's Zarif Says Trump's Threats of War Against Tehran Illegal Under UN Charter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Wednesday US President Donald Trump's threats to destroy Iran, in case Tehran attempted to attack anything under US sovereignty, illegal under international law.

Trump said on Tuesday that an Iranian attack on "anything American" would be met with great and overwhelming force, up to "obliteration."

"That statement indicates that the US intentions are certainly illegal. The United States is not in a position to obliterate Iran, they do not have the capability other than using prohibited weapons to do this," Zarif said in an interview with CNN.

The Iranian minister also recalled that the threat of war was illegal under the United Nations Charter, stressing that Iran did not seek war.

The relationship between the United States and Iran has been progressively deteriorating since Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the Iran nuclear deal last spring.

Since then, in a succession of restrictive measures, Washington has put almost all major economy sectors of Iran under sanctions.

In May of this year, Iran said it would partially suspend its obligations under the nuclear deal.

Since then, the US-Iran strife has significantly escalated the security situation in the middle East. The United States started building up its military presence in the region in what US National Security Advisor John Bolton called a clear message to Iran. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters were deployed to the region.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Iran Washington Nuclear Pentagon Trump Tehran United States Middle East May All From

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

2 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

2 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

2 hours ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

3 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.