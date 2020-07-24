MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States has jeopardized safety of passengers who were on board of Iran's Mahan Air plane that was intercepted by the US Air Force, while pursuing its own objectives, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated on Friday, adding that Tehran sees the US as "outlaws" in connection with the matter.

Late on Thursday, Iran's Mahan Air civilian aircraft was intercepted by a US fighter jet en route to Lebanon's Beirut. The US Central Command said that a US F-15 fighter had intercepted the plane, keeping a safe distance of some 1,000 meters (over 3,280 feet) in line with international standards, to ensure the safety of the US-led coalition bases in Syria.

The US deployed its troops to Syria without receiving authorization from Damascus.

"U.S. illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner ” endangering innocent civilian passengers ” ostensibly to protect its occupation forces. Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness. These outlaws must be stopped before disaster," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization confirmed that some passengers had been injured when the plane tried to avoid a collusion with the US aircraft.