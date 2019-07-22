UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Slams US Sanctions Against Tehran As 'Economic Terrorism'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in his speech at the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of Non-Aligned Movement on Sunday that the US sanctions against Iran amounted to 'economic terrorism' that pursues searing politically-motivated violence and intimidation among the civilian population and is in violation of legal norms.

"Terrorism is use of violence and intimidation against civilians in pursuit of political aims. The US is thus engaged in Economic Terrorism. It cannot be called "sanctions", as they're not designed to enforce laws. They in fact violate law," Zarif posted on Twitter following his speech.

The relationship between the United States and Iran has been progressively deteriorating since Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as Iran nuclear deal, last spring.

Since then, in a succession of restrictive measures, Washington has put almost all major economy sectors of Iran under sanctions.

In May, Tehran announced its own decision to partially suspend obligations under the deal and giving the other signatories ” France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union ” 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, set in the JCPOA, warning to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

