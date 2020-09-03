UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Slams US Sanctions On ICC Senior Officials As 'Insane'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned on Wednesday the United States' decision to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) senior officials, calling to end such an "insanity."

"US is imposing sanctions on ICC's chief prosecutor [Fatou Bensouda]. Began w/ individuals, escalated to small, medium & major powers; and NOW int'l personalities. The only way to stop this unceasing insanity is to stop complacency. Submitting for fear of US wrath only INCREASES its appetite," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Bensouda from Gambia and Phakiso Mochochoko from Lesotho had been added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals List.

In March, the ICC authorized the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the conflict in Afghanistan, including US personnel. In response, on June 11, US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials.

