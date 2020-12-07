He first round of talks took place on Monday in Tehran between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, with the sides discussing strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, the Iranian state-run IRNA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The first round of talks took place on Monday in Tehran between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, with the sides discussing strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, the Iranian state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Iran is the first country visited by Mekdad in the capacity of Syria's foreign minister after the death of his predecessor, Walid Muallem, at a Damascus hospital at the age of 79.

The Syrian delegation led by Mekdad arrived in the Iranian capital late on Sunday and was received by a number of the Iranian Foreign Ministry officials and members of the Syrian embassy in Tehran.

During the visit, the top Syrian diplomat is set to meet with senior Iranian officials to discuss ties and exchange views on the regional and international agendas, including with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on Tuesday.