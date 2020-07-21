UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif To Hand Rouhani's Message To Putin During Moscow Visit - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Iran's Zarif to Hand Rouhani's Message to Putin During Moscow Visit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Iranian foreign minister will hand President Hassan Rouhani's message for Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to meet with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday. It will be their second talks in the Russian capital in slightly over a month.

"Along with handing a message from Rouhani to Vladimir Putin, he [Zarif] will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart [Lavrov] about the nuclear deal signed five years ago, the developments in the region and bilateral relations," Jalali said.

The accord has been in crisis since May 2018, when the United States unilaterally left it and reinstated sanctions on Iran. Now, Washington is seeking to extend the UN arms embargo on the country, which is set to expire in mid-October. Russia and China oppose the move, arguing that the arms embargo is to be lifted five years after the deal's adoption, under the JCPOA.

Iran warns that the arms embargo extension would mean the death of the nuclear deal.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Visit Vladimir Putin United States May 2018 From Top

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

47 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

48 minutes ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

48 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.