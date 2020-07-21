MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Iranian foreign minister will hand President Hassan Rouhani's message for Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to meet with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday. It will be their second talks in the Russian capital in slightly over a month.

"Along with handing a message from Rouhani to Vladimir Putin, he [Zarif] will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart [Lavrov] about the nuclear deal signed five years ago, the developments in the region and bilateral relations," Jalali said.

The accord has been in crisis since May 2018, when the United States unilaterally left it and reinstated sanctions on Iran. Now, Washington is seeking to extend the UN arms embargo on the country, which is set to expire in mid-October. Russia and China oppose the move, arguing that the arms embargo is to be lifted five years after the deal's adoption, under the JCPOA.

Iran warns that the arms embargo extension would mean the death of the nuclear deal.