UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif To Meet With Abe, Kono Aug 27-28 In Japan Amid Gulf Coalition Calls - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:34 PM

Iran's Zarif to Meet With Abe, Kono Aug 27-28 in Japan Amid Gulf Coalition Calls - Reports

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to start his visit to Japan on August 27, during which he will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese media reported Monday, citing diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to start his visit to Japan on August 27, during which he will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese media reported Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

Earlier in the month, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Zarif was expected to pay a visit to Japan and China by the end of August in light of the rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, and the former's calls for a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf.

Zarif's meeting with Kono is expected to take place on Tuesday in Yokohama, the Kyodo news agency reported. The meeting will be timed with Kono's participation in a ministerial meeting dedicated to preparing for the upcoming Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

The Iranian foreign minister will then meet with Abe the following day, but no information regarding what the two will discuss has been disclosed yet, the media said.

US-Iran relations have been in a downward spiral since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last spring. The United States has since proclaimed it intends to bring down Iran's sale of oil to zero and reintroduced sanctions on almost all major sectors of the middle Eastern nation's economy.

The situation worsened over recent months following a series of attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz, for which Washington and its allies have blamed Iran. Tehran has adamantly refuted all accusations.

In response to the developments in the Gulf, the United States invited Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others, to join a coalition that would strive to ensure maritime security in strategic waterways in the region. However, Tokyo has not yet responded to this offer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Iran China Washington Nuclear France Norway Oman Oil Visit Germany Sale Tehran Yokohama Tokyo United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States August 2015 Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in GCC Meteorology and Climate ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanese President, UN Special Envoy Hold Talks in ..

19 seconds ago

Global first rank contributes to 768% more UAE pas ..

19 minutes ago

Isra University organizes seminar on "Kashmir bane ..

22 seconds ago

ASCFSA accords approval for commencement of M.Phil ..

28 seconds ago

Lahore General Hospital introduces websites to edu ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.