UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif To Present 'Constructive' Plan Of Action For Nuclear Deal Soon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:18 AM

Iran's Zarif to Present 'Constructive' Plan of Action for Nuclear Deal Soon

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that he was going to present a concrete plan of diplomatic action for the realization of the nuclear deal soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that he was going to present a concrete plan of diplomatic action for the realization of the nuclear deal soon.

"As Iran's FM & chief nuclear negotiator, I will shortly present our constructive, concrete plan of action - through the proper diplomatic channels," Zarif tweeted.

The top diplomat also asked not to confuse opinions of some Iranian officials with state policy.

"Iranian polity is vibrant & officials express diverse opinions," Zarif wrote.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US, Germany and the EU. It required the country to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

Though US President Joe Biden has expressed readiness to rejoin the deal, he has also called for negotiating a broader agreement with Iran that would cover outstanding issues, like Iran's missile program or its belligerent clientele across the middle East. Tehran, in turn, has rejected the possibility of expanding the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Iran passed a law in late 2020 to increase its uranium enrichment to 20 percent and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In January, Tehran began working on the production of uranium metal. Last month, Tehran reaffirmed its intentions to limit the implementation of the Additional Protocol on the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspections of its nuclear sites.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France Germany Tehran United Kingdom Middle East January 2015 2018 2020 From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

7 minutes ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

7 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

9 minutes ago

FBR, AJCL Consortium sign contract for Track and T ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates people on Saraik ..

2 minutes ago

US, EU agree to suspend Airbus-Boeing tariffs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.