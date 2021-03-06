Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that he was going to present a concrete plan of diplomatic action for the realization of the nuclear deal soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that he was going to present a concrete plan of diplomatic action for the realization of the nuclear deal soon.

"As Iran's FM & chief nuclear negotiator, I will shortly present our constructive, concrete plan of action - through the proper diplomatic channels," Zarif tweeted.

The top diplomat also asked not to confuse opinions of some Iranian officials with state policy.

"Iranian polity is vibrant & officials express diverse opinions," Zarif wrote.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US, Germany and the EU. It required the country to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

Though US President Joe Biden has expressed readiness to rejoin the deal, he has also called for negotiating a broader agreement with Iran that would cover outstanding issues, like Iran's missile program or its belligerent clientele across the middle East. Tehran, in turn, has rejected the possibility of expanding the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Iran passed a law in late 2020 to increase its uranium enrichment to 20 percent and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In January, Tehran began working on the production of uranium metal. Last month, Tehran reaffirmed its intentions to limit the implementation of the Additional Protocol on the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspections of its nuclear sites.