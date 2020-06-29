Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will join the session of the UN Security Council on June 30 devoted to the implementation of Resolution 2231, which endorses the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will join the session of the UN Security Council on June 30 devoted to the implementation of Resolution 2231, which endorses the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

During a Tuesday meeting, the council will discuss UN Secretary General Anthony Guterres' report, which, according to media, alleges that cruise missiles used to attack the facilities of the Saudi airport and state oil company in 2019 were of "Iranian origin," in violation of the resolution.

"Tomorrow, Zarif will take part in and speak at the UN Security Council meeting, which will be devoted to the report of the organization's secretariat on the implementation of the Resolution 2231," Mousavi said at a briefing, adding that the minister will join the meeting via video call.

The resolution, adopted on July 20, 2015, stipulates that the arms embargo against Tehran be extended by 5 years.

The United States, which is no longer a party to the JCPOA, has been campaigning that the embargo, negotiated as part of the nuclear deal, be renewed indefinitely. Russia and China - both signatories to the deal and permanent members of the UN Security Council - already indicated their opposition to any attempt to extend the embargo.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. The agreement required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. However, on May 8, 2018, Washington pulled out of the JCPOA and reinstated harsh sanctions on Tehran.

Per the UN Security Council's Resolution 2231 on the Iranian nuclear problem, Guterres has to report to the council twice a year. His most recent report in December failed to confirm the use of Iranian drones and rockets during the attack.