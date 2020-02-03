UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif To Take Part In Munich Security Conference In February - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will participate in the Munich Security Conference (MSC), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

"Mr. Zarif will take part and perform in the Munich conference on security issues," Mousavi said at a press briefing.

This year's MSC, an annual gathering of the world's foremost security experts, politicians and diplomats for discussions on pertinent global security issues, will run from February 14-16.

