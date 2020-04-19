TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Damascus on Monday, where he will meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad to discuss the situation in the Arab country.

"During this one-day trip, he [Zarif] will discuss with Syrian President Bashar Assad and [Syrian] Foreign Minister Walid Muallem bilateral relations, the development of the situation in the region, as well as political changes and the development of the situation 'on the ground' in the fight against terrorism," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.

This is Zarif's first visit outside Iran in almost two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.