TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to pay a visit to Japan and China by the end of this month over tensions between Washington and Tehran and the United States' calls for a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

"He [Zarif] will travel to China and Japan," Mousavi said at a briefing, adding that Zarif's visit to Asia is planned for late August.

The spokesman noted that the parties would discuss bilateral cooperation, among other issues.

Mousavi's statement confirms earlier reports by the NHK broadcaster which said that Zarif was going to visit Japan by late August despite growing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

According to NHK, Iranian authorities have requested meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono, during which Zarif is expected to brief them about Tehran's position on the current situation in the Persian Gulf.

The United States has been trying to build a coalition to establish maritime security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which one-third of all seaborne petroleum passes, after several attacks on oil tankers and the capture of a UK commercial ship by Iran.�

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has hinted earlier this month that Tokyo might join the coalition after considering the issue of commercial shipping safety in the Gulf from various angles.