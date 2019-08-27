UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif To Visit Japan On Tuesday Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Iran's Zarif to Visit Japan on Tuesday Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Japan on Tuesday as part of his Asia tour, during which he will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in light of the rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, and the former's calls for a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf.

Zarif will be following up his Sunday trip to Beijing with a meeting with Kono in the Japanese city of Yokohama on Tuesday. The Iranian foreign minister will meet with Abe the following day, but no information about what will be discussed has been disclosed.

After Japan, Iran's top diplomat will travel to Malaysia.

US-Iran relations have worsened since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last spring. The United States has since proclaimed it intends to bring down Iran's oil exports to zero and reintroduced sanctions on almost all major sectors of the middle Eastern nation's economy. The situation escalated over recent months following a series of attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, for which Washington and its allies have blamed Iran. Tehran has adamantly refuted all accusations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Iran Washington Nuclear Oman Oil Visit Beijing Tehran Yokohama Japan United States Malaysia Sunday 2015 All From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

10 hours ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

11 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

11 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

11 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

11 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.