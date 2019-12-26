(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Moscow on December 30, and he plans to discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"On December 30, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry will come to Moscow for a working visit, during which negotiations will be held with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Zarif and Lavrov will discuss the Russian-Iranian relations, including development of political, trade, economical and humanitarian ties, the spokeswoman added.

"There are plans to focus on the JCPOA, the Syrian [crisis] settlement, the situation in the Persian Gulf and other regional matters," Zakharova said.