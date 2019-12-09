UrduPoint.com
Iraq Accuses 4 Western Countries Of Meddling With Protests In Baghdad - Foreign Ministry

Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned on Monday the ambassadors of four Western countries in connection with their joint statement about the use of violence during recent protests in Baghdad, the press service said.

The ambassadors of France, the United Kingdom, Canada and the German Charge d'Affaires were called for the meeting with Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul-Karim Hashem, according to the statement.

"Iraq opposed the content of this joint statement, as it is an interference in the internal affairs of Iraq and an obvious violation of the Vienna Convention," the document read.

The Foreign Ministry noted that embassies should be engaged in strengthening relations between the countries, and not interfere in other countries' affairs.

Earlier, the French embassy in Iraq condemned the use of violence during protests in central Baghdad and called for bringing those responsible to justice. Similar statements were also made by the German and UK embassies.

Iraq has been gripped by two months of nationwide protests since October against the government, with thousands demanding its resignation, an end to corruption and economic hardships. Hundreds have been killed in clashes with armed forces.

