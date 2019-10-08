(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iraq appreciates Russia's assistance in the fight against terrorism, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Iraq appreciates Russia's assistance in the fight against terrorism, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"The Iraqi people has in recent years borne the brunt of the fight against terrorists," Halbousi said.

"The state and people of Iraq highly appreciate the role of Russia, which has always stood shoulder to shoulder in this fight," he said.