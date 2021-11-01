UrduPoint.com

Iraq Approves Use Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine In Minors Over 12 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:36 PM

The Iraqi regulator has approved the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in teens over 12 years old, the national health ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Iraqi regulator has approved the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in teens over 12 years old, the national health ministry said on Monday.

Canada approved the vaccine for the age group in early May, becoming the first country to do so. The European Union, the United States, and a number of other nations has since followed suit.

"Based on recommendations of the scientific advisory committee for the immunization program and the World Health Organization, it was decided to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the age group of 12 years and older in order to reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus and develop herd immunity," the ministry said in a statement.

Iraq launched its nationwide vaccination campaign in early March, using vaccines by China's Sinopharm, as well as AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

To date, more that 2 million people have contracted the virus across the middle Eastern country, and over 23,000 have died.

