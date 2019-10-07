UrduPoint.com
Iraq Armed Force Says 'ready' To Back Government Amid Protests

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:27 PM

Iraq armed force says 'ready' to back government amid protests

Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi force said Monday it was ready to implement government orders to prevent "a coup d'etat or a rebellion" after spreading protests that have left more than 100 dead

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi force said Monday it was ready to implement government orders to prevent "a coup d'etat or a rebellion" after spreading protests that have left more than 100 dead.

Faleh al-Fayyadh, who heads the force mostly integrated into the state, told reporters he wanted "the fall of corruption, not the fall of the regime," referring to protesters' demands for a total overhaul of the Iraqi political system.

