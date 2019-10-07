Iraq Armed Force Says 'ready' To Back Government Amid Protests
Mon 07th October 2019
Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi force said Monday it was ready to implement government orders to prevent "a coup d'etat or a rebellion" after spreading protests that have left more than 100 dead
Faleh al-Fayyadh, who heads the force mostly integrated into the state, told reporters he wanted "the fall of corruption, not the fall of the regime," referring to protesters' demands for a total overhaul of the Iraqi political system.