CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday that Baghdad has asked Iran to assist in ceasing rocket attacks on the Iraqi capital's green zone.

The green zone is subjected to periodic rocket attacks on account of it being the location at which government buildings and foreign embassies are situated. The zone is also not far from the Baghdad International Airport, which is adjacent to a military airfield. As a rule, such incidents do not result in civilian casualties and do not entail significant damage.

The top Iraqi diplomat confirmed in an interview to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster that his country "has requested Tehran to intervene and help stop the shelling of Baghdad's green zone." Hussein warned that "Washington may take enhanced measures in case its embassy is targeted.

"

Baghdad, in turn, makes every effort to guarantee the safe operation of foreign diplomatic mission, Hussein said, adding that the Iraqi forces already detained a number of those involved in the rocket attacks.

The foreign minister once again warned against attempts to interfere in Iraq's internal affairs, stressing that tensions between Iran and the United States harm the situation in Iraq.

In September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had warned Baghdad that it would close its diplomatic mission if attacks persist. According to the news outlet, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered the warning about the possible embassy closure to Iraq's leadership.

In late December, the US transferred 30 armored vehicles to the Iraqi armed forces to help provide security in the capital's area.