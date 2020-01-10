UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Asks US For Team To Prepare Troop Pullout

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

Iraq asks US for team to prepare troop pullout

Iraq's caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi has asked the United States to send a delegation to Baghdad to begin preparing for a troop pullout, his office said on Friday

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Iraq's caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi has asked the United States to send a delegation to Baghdad to begin preparing for a troop pullout, his office said on Friday.

In a phone call late Thursday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Abdel Mahdi "requested that delegates be sent to Iraq to set the mechanisms to implement parliament's decision for the secure withdrawal of (foreign) forces from Iraq." Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed at bases across Iraq to support local troops preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

They make up the bulk of a broader US-led coalition, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help combat the jihadists.

Their deployment was based on an executive-to-executive agreement never ratified by Iraq's parliament.

But on Sunday, Iraq's parliament voted in favour of rescinding that invitation and ousting all foreign troops.

The following day, US commanders sent a letter to their counterparts in Baghdad saying they were preparing for "movement out of Iraq.

" The letter said the coalition would "be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement".

The Pentagon said the letter was a draft sent by mistake but Abdel Mahdi disputed that account, saying his office had received signed and translated copies.

He has demanded clarification from Washington of its intentions, while the US-led coalition said Thursday that it too was seeking clarity on the legal ramifications of parliament's vote.

Many Iraqi lawmakers had been infuriated by a US drone strike on Baghdad a week ago that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, among others.

Days later, Iran fired a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases used by US and other coalition troops, causing damage but no casualties, according to officials.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Parliament Vote Pentagon Iraq Baghdad United States Sunday All From Government Agreement Top Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan Airlines Says Suspends Flights to UAE ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), MCI ..

56 seconds ago

Reko Diq case: Pakistan resorts US federal court

58 seconds ago

Lowry gets into gear at Hong Kong Open

8 minutes ago

Intermediate supplementary result on Jan 11

5 minutes ago

Siemens Gamesa buys wind turbine assets from Germa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.