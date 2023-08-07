Open Menu

Iraq Asks US, UK To Extradite Ex-Officials Wanted For Stealing Public Funds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 02:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Iraq urged the United States and the United Kingdom to hand over its former officials who are accused of having stolen $2.5 billion in public money, the head of the committee for integrity said Sunday.

Haider Hanoun was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya news channel that Interpol had issued "red notices" for the private secretary and a political adviser to former Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, who hold US citizenship, as well as for former Finance Minister Ali Allawi, a UK national.

The scandal revolves around suspected illegitimate withdrawals of cash from the country's Tax Commission between 2021 and 2022. Kadhimi and his former finance minister both denied being involved in the scheme.

