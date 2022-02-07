UrduPoint.com

Iraq Assembly Postpones Presidential Vote Indefinitely

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Iraq assembly postpones presidential vote indefinitely

Iraq's parliament on Monday indefinitely postponed the scheduled election of the national president, an official said, after only 58 of the 329 lawmakers showed up

Baghdad, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Iraq's parliament on Monday indefinitely postponed the scheduled election of the national president, an official said, after only 58 of the 329 lawmakers showed up.

Major political blocs had announced they would boycott the vote that requires a quorum of two-thirds of MPs.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, then confirmed to AFP that on Monday "there will be no vote to elect the president".

