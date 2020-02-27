Iraq Bans Citizens' Travels to Countries Where Number of Coronavirus Cases Is Increasing

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Iraqi authorities banned their citizens from traveling to countries where the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases is increasing, according to a decision by the government commission on the fight against coronavirus obtained by Sputnik.

According to the document, Iraqis are prohibited from traveling to Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Kuwait and Bahrain. The ban does not apply to members of official delegations and diplomatic missions.

In addition, the decision was made "to close all public places, including cinemas, cafes, clubs, not to hold various public events from February 27 to March 7".

Classes at schools and universities are canceled for the same period, and a ban on any public meetings throughout the country is introduced.

On Monday, Baghdad announced the first case of the coronavirus disease. The disease was diagnosed in an Iranian citizen, a student of a religious educational establishment who came to study in Najaf province in southwestern Iraq. Later, the disease was discovered in four more people - members of one family, who also returned from a trip to Iran.