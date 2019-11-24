UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Boosts Security On Syrian Border To Prevent IS Terrorist Infiltration - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

Iraq Boosts Security on Syrian Border to Prevent IS Terrorist Infiltration - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Iraqi border guards along the Iraqi-Syrian frontier have increased security measures to prevent terrorists from finding their way into the country, national media reported.

In early November, US NBC news outlet said that militants from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), following their defeat in Syria, were moving across the border into northern Iraq to rebuild their forces there.

According to the INA news agency, Iraq is setting up defense structures along the border in the provinces of Nineveh and Anbar.

On Friday, a regional representative of Iraqi Kurdistan, which occupies a part of northern Iraq, said that up to 20,000 IS fighters still remained in Iraq and Syria.

Iraq announced the defeat of IS in late 2017, three years after it overran much of the country. By March 2019, Iraqi forces, backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, recaptured all the territories occupied by the terrorist group in Iraq.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Iraq March November Border 2017 2019 Media All From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

16 minutes ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

45 minutes ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

46 minutes ago

Innovation workshop held at Emirates Institute for ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador bestowed Bulgaria&#039;s highest or ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.