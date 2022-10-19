Iraq Calls for Dialogue on Disagreements Over OPEC+ Decision, Rejects Pressure - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Iraq calls for dialogue in order to resolve differences that have arisen in connection with the OPEC+ decision to cut oil output, and rejects the policy of pressure on the alliance's countries, according to an Iraqi Foreign Ministry statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The Iraqi Foreign Ministry rejects any policy aimed at exerting pressure and supports the position of OPEC, including Saudi Arabia," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that within the organization, a "technical point of view related to stability in the oil markets, their requirements, organization of the supply and demand process, protection of the interests of consumers and producers" is expressed.

"In this regard, the Foreign Ministry calls for the resolution of all differences in connection with this problem through natural methods in the context of a balanced direct dialogue, taking into account the importance of international cooperation in efforts taken for security and stability in the region and the world," it said.

The state-owned company said earlier that Iraq would cut oil production by 220,000 barrels per day as part of a new OPEC+ deal.