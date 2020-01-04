Iraq Can Defend Itself Without US-Led Coalition Forces Help - Defense Ministry Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington's decision to reduce the scale of the US-led coalition's operations in Iraq will not have serious consequences because Iraq's armed forces are well equipped and have the capability to ensure the country's protection and combat any remaining terrorist cells, Iraqi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Rasool told Sputnik on Saturday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Washington's decision to reduce the scale of the US-led coalition's operations in Iraq will not have serious consequences because Iraq's armed forces are well equipped and have the capability to ensure the country's protection and combat any remaining terrorist cells, Iraqi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Rasool told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, a US defense official stated that the Washington-led coalition would be scaling back operations against terrorist groups in Iraq due to security reasons one day after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani.

"The impact of the international coalition's decision to limit operations will not be an issue for the Iraqi armed forces ... Iraq's military capabilities are very high and are developing; we can pursue the remnants of terrorist cells," Rasool remarked.

The spokesman added that the Iraqi military was prepared and ready to defend the country's territory and borders.

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. President Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iran has called the attack a heinous crime and has vowed to enact revenge.