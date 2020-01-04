UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Can Defend Itself Without US-Led Coalition Forces Help - Defense Ministry Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Iraq Can Defend Itself Without US-Led Coalition Forces Help - Defense Ministry Spokesman

Washington's decision to reduce the scale of the US-led coalition's operations in Iraq will not have serious consequences because Iraq's armed forces are well equipped and have the capability to ensure the country's protection and combat any remaining terrorist cells, Iraqi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Rasool told Sputnik on Saturday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Washington's decision to reduce the scale of the US-led coalition's operations in Iraq will not have serious consequences because Iraq's armed forces are well equipped and have the capability to ensure the country's protection and combat any remaining terrorist cells, Iraqi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Rasool told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, a US defense official stated that the Washington-led coalition would be scaling back operations against terrorist groups in Iraq due to security reasons one day after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani.

"The impact of the international coalition's decision to limit operations will not be an issue for the Iraqi armed forces ... Iraq's military capabilities are very high and are developing; we can pursue the remnants of terrorist cells," Rasool remarked.

The spokesman added that the Iraqi military was prepared and ready to defend the country's territory and borders.

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. President Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iran has called the attack a heinous crime and has vowed to enact revenge.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Iran Washington Iraq Trump Baghdad Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

7 minutes ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

2 seconds ago

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s pictures of honeymoon ..

35 minutes ago

Godhra Community chief appreciates police actions ..

1 minute ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieves 103-kanal ..

1 minute ago

India captain Kohli opposes four-day Tests

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.