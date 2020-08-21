UrduPoint.com
Iraq Can Reduce Energy Dependence From Iran 'Sometime Next Year' - Deputy Prime Minister

Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Iraq has a chance to reduce its energy dependence from Iranian gas and electricity sources sometime in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Allawi said on Friday.

"I assume that the dependence from the Iranian gas and electricity will begin to trail down sometime next year," Allawi said during online conversation at the Atlantic Council.

However, Allawi expressed doubt about Baghdad's ability to solve the issue immediately.

"It is unlikely that we can find a short-term substitute, but in the medium-term this effort can be done," he said.

Iraq has to extend cooperation with regional countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, in order to reduce its dependence of foreign sorces of energy, Allawi added.

