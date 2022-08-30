Iraq Cancels Curfew After Al-Sadr Called on His Followers to Stop Protesting - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The joint operation headquarters of Iraqi security forces canceled the nationwide curfew on Tuesday after Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on his followers to stop protesting, Al Arabiya reported.

Earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik that al-Sadr's followers started leaving the center of Baghdad after the cleric's call.