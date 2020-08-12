UrduPoint.com
Iraq Cancels Turkish Defense Minister's Visit After Servicemen's Death - Foreign Ministry

Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Iraqi authorities canceled a visit by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to Baghdad, which was scheduled for August 13, and summoned to the Foreign Ministry the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone opened fire on the Kurdistan Region's territory, which killed Iraqi servicemen, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi security forces said that at least two officers had been killed in a strike against a border guard military vehicle in the Sidekan area. The Al-Sumaria tv channel reported five dead Iraqi servicemen, as well as ten members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"We are announcing the cancellation of the visit by the Turkish defense minister to Iraq, scheduled... for Thursday. The Foreign Ministry will summon the Turkish ambassador and hand him a note of protest in connection with the attack," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.

